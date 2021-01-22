Bob on the Job: Golf Caddy
Bob heads to Cheltenham to test out his skills as a golf caddy!
Bob on the Job: Pothole repair in Chester County
Bob Kelly is hitting the road with PennDOT all morning long to help repair some nasty potholes.
Bob on the Job: Pothole Patrol with PennDot
Bob is on the job with PennDot to help fill some of the potholes in Chester County.
Bob on the Job: SEPTA Controller
Bob is on the job at SEPTA Headquarters to learn how to control the different bus and trolley lines and give a little surprise!
Bob on the Job: Orleans Technical College
Bob Kelly is on the job at Orleans Technical College learning how to fix a doorbell with some students during Women in Construction Week.
Bob on the Job: Making t-shirts with Towners
FOX 29's Bob Kelly helps make t-shirts with Towners.
Bob on the Job: Kensington Pickers
FOX 29's Bob Kelly joined the Kensington Pickers crew to help find the best antiques.
Bob on the Job: General Manager at Bridgeton House on the Delaware
Bob Kelly is on the job as the general manager for the Bridgeton House on the Delaware in Bucks County.
Bob on the Job: Quinn's Flowers
Bob Kelly is on the job as a florist at Quinn's Flowers in South Philadelphia.
Bob on the Job: Candymaker
Bob is on the job at Kriebel's Bakery Cafe in Norristown as a candy-maker!
Bob on the Job: Gas Attendant
Bob heads to Cherry Hill to pump some gas!
Bob on the Job: PPA Parking Enforcement Officer
Bob Kelly is on the job as a PPA Parking Enforcement Officer learning how the job works!