Thought For Food: Episode 3 with Nicole Marquis
Owner of Hip City Veg, Charlie Was a Sinner and Bar Bombon, Nicole went from studying Shakespeare to setting the standard for cool plant based eating in the city.
Thought For Food: Episode 2 with Chef Jen Carroll
Co-executive chef at Spice Finch Rittenhouse, you may know her from multiple appearances on Bravo’s Top Chef series. Jen and Mike talk her intro to cooking, chef experiences form NY to Cali, pop up dinners and so much more.
Thought For Food: Episode 1 with Rob Wasserman
Owner of Rouge, Charley Dove and partner in Big Deans Hot Chicken and Snap Pizza, Rob and Mike talk everything from best burger to best guest.