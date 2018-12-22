Only in Philly: Wawa cheats on Philly with Baltimore
FOX 29's Bruce Gordon takes on Wawa's betrayal of Philadelphia with its decision to become the official hoagie of the Baltimore Ravens.
Only in Philly: Man scales high rise to escape fire
FOX 29's Bruce Gordon has more on a man who scaled a high rise to escape a high rise fire.
Only in Philly: PPD recruits caught in cheating scandal
FOX 29's Bruce Gordon says there may be a silver lining to the scandal.
Philadelphia police under investigation for alleged racist social media posts
FOX 29's Bruce Gordon discusses the investigation into alleged racist and violent social media posts of more than 300 current and former Philadelphia Police Department officers.
Only in Philly: Manayunk nominated for best 'small town cultural scene' in US
FOX 29's Bruce Gordon tackles Manayunk's puzzling inclusion on USA Today's list of contenders for best "small town cultural scene" in the United States.
Only in Philly: Taco Bell brawl ends with 3 employees fired
FOX 29's Bruce Gordon shares the story of a Taco Bell brawl that ended with the firing of three local employees.
Only in Philly: ‘You get the government you deserve’
FOX 29's Bruce Gordon tackles city government in another edition of "Only in Philly."
Only in Philly: Sheriff scandal and Amtrak's arrival board
FOX 29's Bruce Gordon latest 'Only in Philly' highlights a Philly Sheriff scandal and the not-so-shocking departure of Amrak's arrival board.
Only in Philly: Christmas theft edition
FOX 29's Bruce Gordon tackles uniquely Philly Christmas thefts in another edition of 'Only in Philly.'
Only in Philly: Examining Mayor Jim Kenney
FOX 29's Bruce Gordon takes a closer look at Mayor Jim Kenney is another edition of 'Only in Philly.'
Only in Philly: Traffic, debris and dirt bikes
FOX 29's Bruce Gordon talks traffic, debris and dirt bikes in another edition of 'Only in Philly.'
Only in Philly: John Bobbitt's GoFundMe Saga
FOX 29's Bruce Gordon breaks down the story behind a heartwarming GoFundMe campaign that quickly turned sour in Philadelphia.
Only in Philly: Early school start thwarted by excessive heat
FOX 29's Bruce Gordon tackles Philadelphia's failed experiment to start the school year early in another edition of 'Only in Philly.'