Arctic blast bringing single-digit wind chills to Philadelphia area this week

The Brief Frigid weather is on the way for the Philadelphia area this week. Tuesday's temperatures will feel like single-digits thanks to wind chill. Another Arctic blast will arrive later this week, bringing possible snow.



If you think Monday is feeling cold, just wait until Tuesday morning!

What we know:

A cold front without any precipitation will zip through the Philadelphia area, bringing colder air tomorrow.

The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for Chester, Montgomery, Bucks, Mercer, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, and Monroe counties, where wind chills could reach 10–15 degrees below zero on Tuesday.

By the numbers:

Monday morning saw degrees well below freezing, 9 in Mount Pocono, 22 in Philadelphia, 19 in Wilmington, 16 in Toms River and 22 in Wildwood.

High temperatures will rise to the mid-30s, with a wind chill in the 20s all afternoon.

The bitter cold starts Tuesday, which is expected to be the coldest day the Philadelphia area has seen in a while.

In the morning, prepare for single digit temperatures and below-zero wind chills. Those single digit feel-like temperatures will stick around through the afternoon thanks to more wind chill.

What's next:

Weather will rebound with a 40-degree high on Wednesday, and 52 on Thursday, before turning cold again on Friday.

Another blast of Arctic air arrives Saturday and Sunday as more snow is possible over the weekend.