Weather Authority: Breezy conditions ushering in cool Tuesday ahead of warming trend

April 18, 2023
PHILADELPHIA - A cold front is making way for breezy conditions and setting up a cooler day in the Delaware Valley before temperatures warm up for the rest of the week. 

Temperatures in the Philadelphia area are starting in the 50s, as the other part of the state experiences temperatures in the 30s in Pittsburgh. 

Tuesday will see wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour throughout the day, keeping temps cool as they struggle to reach the 60s. 

Looking ahead, Wednesday's temperatures will begin mild before reaching the upper 60s. 

After Wednesday, Thursday and Friday temperatures will continue to rise until reaching near 90 degrees to start the weekend. 

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Breezy, cooler. High: 58, Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Cold start, milder. High: 67, Low: 41

THURSDAY: Back to the 80s. High: 82, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Near the record. High: 88, Low: 56

SATURDAY: Early sun. High: 79, Low: 62

SUNDAY: Showers around. High: 65, Low: 59

MONDAY: Much cooler. High: 57, Low: 46