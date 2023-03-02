Weather Authority: Calm, dry overnight leads to rainy, windy Friday afternoon, evening

Thursday was the calm before Friday brings a cold, soaking rain to much of the area.

Overnight will be dry and calm as lows head into the mid-30s and Friday morning, much of the Delaware Valley will be dry.

Lunchtime, the southern portions of the region will begin to see the rain and it will spread over the area from the south throughout the rest of the day.

North and west of Philadelphia will see snow or a wintry mix before it all changes over to rain by Friday night.

The Poconos will see freezing rain and some ice. There is likely to be some ice accumulation in the I-80 corridor and into the Poconos by Saturday morning.

The suburbs surrounding Philly and the city itself will see heavy rain Friday night, from the evening rush hour on, with amounts nearing an inch.

The wind will also be in issue, gusting close to 50 mph down at the shore and 30 to 40 mph gusts further inland.

A Coastal Flood Watch has been issued for Ocean County early Saturday morning.

The system moves out quickly and Saturday morning will see clearing skies, breezy conditions and highs near 50 degrees.

Sunday will be pleasant, sunny and mild, with clear skies and highs near 55.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 35

FRIDAY: Rainy p.m. High: 47, Low: 43

SATURDAY: Clearing, breezy. High: 50, Low: 35

SUNDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 55, Low: 36

MONDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 58, Low: 43

TUESDAY: Spotty shower. High: 59, Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 50, Low: 29