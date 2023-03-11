Weather Authority: Cloudy overnight leads to rainy, windy, chilly Monday

Across the Delaware Valley, though the overnight, the radar will fill in with rain.

Temperatures into Monday morning will remain steady in the mid to upper 30s, under cloudy skies.

Monday, the Delaware Valley will see rain, but heading further north up the Northeast Extension toward Allentown, a rain/snow mix is likely. A Winter Storm Watch is posted for parts of the Poconos, where they could see 4 to 8 inches of snow by Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will top out Monday in the mid to upper 40s in the Delaware Valley, but look for windy conditions.

Snow showers are possible north and west of Philadelphia as the system pulls away Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be windy, as well, and gusts of 40 to 50 mph are not out of the question.

The wind lingers into Wednesday, as temperatures begin to moderate, heading into the lower 60s by St. Patrick’s Day.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers late. Low: 37

MONDAY: Showers, breezy. High: 46, Low: 35

TUESDAY: Blustery, a.m. snow. High: 43, Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Still windy. High: 47, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Less wind. High: 58, Low: 40

FRIDAY: St. Patrick's Day. High: 62, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. High: 54, Low: 32



