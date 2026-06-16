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Cool, less humid again Tuesday with chance of storms later this week

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Weather
Published June 16, 2026 7:19 AM EDT
Published June 16, 2026 7:19 AM EDT
Philadelphia weather: Cool stretch continues Tuesday
Philadelphia weather: Cool stretch continues Tuesday

Philadelphia weather: Cool stretch continues Tuesday

FOX 29's Sue Serio has a look at how long our stretch of cool and less humid weather will continue before the heat returns. 

The Brief

    • Temperatures cooled after a four-day heat wave, with low humidity expected today.
    • A few storms are possible today, but no rain is expected at the moment.
    • The weather is expected to clear up nicely for Father’s Day.

PHILADELPHIA - Cooler weather has returned after a four-day heat wave, with low humidity and comfortable conditions expected Tuesday.

Timeline:

Temperatures cooled off yesterday with a high of 80 degrees, and the humidity dropped, according to the weather report. Today is expected to be sunny and dry, with only a few possible storms.

High pressure remains over the area today, keeping conditions pleasant. 

A warm front is expected to move in tomorrow, bringing a chance of showers, but no rain is in the forecast Tuesday and humidity will be low for a second straight day. 

Weather outlook for the rest of the week

What's next:

The weather is expected to remain mostly dry on Wednesday. 

Thursday will bring another chance for some late-day storms, with conditions clearing up nicely late in the week for Father’s Day.

The Source: Information from the National Weather Service and FOX 29 Weather Authority. 

Weather