1 dead, residents from at least 4 homes forced out after Lansdale fire

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The Brief Firefighters responded to heavy flames involving two attached homes on Andover Road. One person was found dead after the fire was brought under control. Residents from at least four homes were displaced, while the cause remains under investigation.



One person was killed and residents from at least four homes were displaced after a fire spread through attached houses in Montgomery County on Friday morning.

What we know:

Lansdale police responded to the 800 block of Andover Road around 6:16 a.m. for a report of a house fire involving multiple residences.

Officers arrived to find heavy fire affecting two attached homes, with reports that people were trapped inside, according to police.

One person killed

The fire was brought under control around 7:44 a.m.

One person was confirmed dead inside one of the affected homes. Authorities had not confirmed the victim’s identity as of Friday morning and said more information would be released after the person’s family was notified.

No other injuries were reported.

Residents displaced

Residents from at least four homes were displaced by the fire and were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Fairmount Fire Company was assisted by other area fire companies, VMSC Emergency Medical Services, Lansdale Electric and PECO.

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What's next:

Emergency crews remained at the scene Friday morning, and motorists were asked to avoid the area because of ongoing road closures.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.