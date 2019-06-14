Funnel cloud, storm damage caught on viewers' videos
MULLICA HILL, N.J. - People living in several neighborhoods are waking up to storm damage, downed power lines and more after Thursday night's severe weather.
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Mullica Hill, N.J. Its strength and path will be determined when a survey is conducted Friday.
Crews have been working overnight to restore power to several customers across the tristate area.
This video from Deptford, N.J., shows what appears to be a funnel cloud moving through.
And check out this video from Mullica Hill, N.J. You can see the winds tossing around chairs, tables, even a grill on this deck.
Here are some additional videos shared with us by witnesses:
