Funnel cloud, storm damage caught on viewers' videos

People living in several neighborhoods are waking up to storm damage, downed power lines and more after Thursday night's severe weather.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Mullica Hill, N.J. Its strength and path will be determined when a survey is conducted Friday.

Crews have been working overnight to restore power to several customers across the tristate area.

This video from Deptford, N.J., shows what appears to be a funnel cloud moving through.

And check out this video from Mullica Hill, N.J. You can see the winds tossing around chairs, tables, even a grill on this deck.

Here are some additional videos shared with us by witnesses: