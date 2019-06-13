Tornado confirmed in Mullica Hill, N.J. as strong storms sweep across Delaware Valley

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Mullica Hill, New Jersey Thursday evening. The Weather Service tweeted that they would confirm the strength and path of the tornado after a survey.

Tornado warning issued for Burlington County Thursday night.

Strong storms brought torrential rain Thursday evening and prompted multiple tornado warnings.

Tornado warnings were issued for Delaware County, Pennsylvania as well as Salem, Camden, Burlington and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey.

Flash flood warnings have been issued for multiple counties in Delaware until 11:45 p.m. Thursday and until 12 a.m. Friday morning in Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties.

Advertisement

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP