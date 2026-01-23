Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County
7
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Upper Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Philadelphia County, Western Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Delaware County, Berks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Gloucester County, Camden County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Cumberland County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Mercer County, Salem County, New Castle County, Kent County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Monroe County, Carbon County, Warren County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County, Northampton County, Western Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Berks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Western Chester County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Mercer County, Somerset County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Southeastern Burlington County, Northwestern Burlington County, Camden County, Coastal Ocean County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Gloucester County, Ocean County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Kent County, New Castle County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County

N.J. Gov. Mikie Sherrill declares State of Emergency due to winter storm

Published  January 23, 2026 4:00pm EST
Severe Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Gov. Mikie Sherrill has declared a State of Emergency throughout New Jersey due to the incoming winter storm.

The Brief

    • New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a State of Emergency throughout New Jersey on Friday.
    • The state of emergency is due to the 8 to 18 inches of snow expected to fall across the region.

NEW JERSEY - Gov. Mikie Sherrill has declared a State of Emergency throughout New Jersey due to the incoming winter storm. 

"I've just declared a state of emergency for all 21 counties here in New Jersey as we prepare for dangerous winter weather conditions including heavy and widespread snow, freezing temperatures and wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour," said the governor.

What is a state of emergency?

Dig deeper:

A state of emergency is a formal declaration by a governor that conditions are severe enough to require state-level coordination and resources to support local response efforts.

The declaration allows state agencies to work together to prevent or reduce damage, hardship and threats to public safety during events such as winter storms.

What the declaration actually does

When a state of emergency is declared, it allows state officials to coordinate and deploy resources more quickly.

This can include activating emergency operations centers, positioning snowplows and road crews, coordinating state police and transportation agencies and preparing shelters or warming centers if needed.

The declaration can also help position a state to request federal assistance if conditions worsen and exceed state and local capabilities.

What it doesn’t automatically do

A state of emergency does not automatically mean people are required to stay home.

According to emergency management officials, the declaration alone does not:

  • Ban travel or close roads
  • Shut down schools or businesses
  • Impose curfews or restrict movement

Those actions require separate, specific orders, which are typically announced if conditions become dangerous.

How residents should think about it

What you can do:

Emergency management officials say a state of emergency is best viewed as a government readiness tool, not a sign of panic.

For residents, it’s a signal to stay informed, follow weather forecasts, heed travel advisories and prepare for possible disruptions, especially as winter storms can evolve quickly.

The Source: The information in this story is from New Jersey state officials.

