Weather Authority: Heavy rain, gusty winds Friday night ahead of cool, windy Saturday

A potent weather system is making its way through the Delaware Valley and into the Lehigh Valley Friday night, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds in its wake.

Heavy rain will make its way across the area between 8 and 9 p.m. through 1 a.m. There could be a rumble or two of thunder as it moves through, but the wind will be whipping around, gusting 30 to 40 mph.

The Delaware Valley should expect to see an inch, or maybe a little more, with temperatures mainly in the 40s by Saturday morning, while the Poconos will see an inch or two of snow, with possible sleet mixing in, and temps in the low 30s. Everyone will have the gusty wind.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire region, while a Coastal Flood Warning takes effect early Saturday morning for Southeastern Burlington County and Ocean County.

Overnight temperatures will rise a bit into the lower 50s, then drop back into the upper 40s, where they will remain throughout the day Saturday. Winds will also be brisk Saturday, with much of the day under cloud cover.

Looking ahead to next week, expect more sun and milder temps Monday and Tuesday. A slight drop in temps is expected by Wednesday, and the region remains dry.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Heavy rain, wind. Low: 42

SATURDAY: Clearing, breezy. High: 50, Low: 35

SUNDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 55, Low: 35

MONDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 57, Low: 42

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 54, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 50, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Stays dry. High: 50, Low: 31