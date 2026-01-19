How much snow fell Sunday? Philadelphia-area snow totals

Mother Nature brought a triple dose of winter weather over the weekend to most of the area with rounds of measurable snow falling on Saturday, Sunday morning, and again Sunday evening.

Much of the area saw only an inch or two on both days, but some parts of the are accumulated more than six inches over the course of the weekend.

By the numbers:

Phoenixville, Pennsylvania saw the most snow over the weekend, measuring 6.8 inches of snowfall. Trenton wasn't far behind with 6.5 inches combined over Saturday and Sunday.

Elsewhere, cumulative totals were lower with 4.8 inches in Boothwyn and 4.1 inches in Mount Holly, New Jersey. Philadelphia barely saw more than a coating with the Philadelphia International Airport measuring just 1.4 inches for the full weekend.

Overall, Sunday brought more snowfall than Saturday in most of the area with snow falling on and off over the course of the day.

So far this Winter, Philadelphia has only accumulated 6.4 inches of snow.

Below is a list of snowfall totals from Sunday's snowfall from the National Weather Service.

How much snow fell in Pennsylvania?

Berks County

Birdsboro — 4.2 in

Boyertown — 3.4 in

Reading — 3.3 in

Fleetwood — 1.8 in

Bernville — 1.4 in

Elverson — 1.1 in

Oley — 0.7 in

Bucks County

East Rockhill — 4.9 in

Pipersville — 4.0 in

Oakford — 4.0 in

Langhorne — 4.0 in

Newtown — 4.0 in

Northampton — 3.9 in

Furlong — 3.8 in

Tullytown — 3.5 in

Doylestown — 3.5 in

Souderton — 2.8 in

Perkasie — 2.0 in

Hilltown — 1.5 in

Chester County

Warwick — 4.2 in

East Nantmeal — 4.0 in

Oxford — 3.8 in

Chester Springs — 3.8 in

Chesterbrook — 3.4 in

Phoenixville — 3.3 in

Pottstown — 3.3 in

East Coventry — 3.2 in

West Goshen — 2.8 in

Jennersville — 2.7 in

West Caln — 2.7 in

Exton — 2.2 in

Chadds Ford — 2.0 in

West Chester — 2.0 in

Delaware County

Bethel — 4.2 in

Bryn Mawr — 4.1 in

Upper Chichester — 3.6 in

Boothwyn — 3.5 in

Chadds Ford — 3.4 in

Haverford — 3.2 in

Swarthmore — 3.0 in

Aston — 2.8 in

Springfield — 1.8 in

Montgomery County

Trappe — 4.3 in

Upper Salford — 4.0 in

Horsham — 3.9 in

Lower Pottsgrove — 3.8 in

Norristown — 3.8 in

New Hanover — 3.7 in

Hatboro — 3.7 in

King of Prussia — 3.6 in

Glenside — 3.6 in

East Norriton — 3.5 in

Willow Grove — 3.5 in

North Wales — 2.3 in

Philadelphia County

Somerton — 3.1 in

Fox Chase — 2.8 in

Rockledge — 2.3 in

Philadelphia — 2.0 in

Philadelphia — 1.1 in

Philadelphia — 1.0 in

How much snow fell in New Jersey?

Atlantic County

Mays Landing — 1.2 in

Somers Point — 0.7 in

Atlantic City — 0.4 in

Brigantine — 0.1 in

Burlington County

Moorestown — 4.5 in

Mount Laurel — 4.0 in

Mount Holly — 3.6 in

Columbus — 3.5 in

Willingboro — 3.3 in

Mount Laurel — 3.1 in

Marlton — 2.7 in

Cinnaminson — 2.6 in

Leisuretowne — 2.5 in

Camden County

Ashland — 3.3 in

Greentree — 3.0 in

Lindenwold — 2.4 in

Barrington — 2.1 in

Bellmawr — 1.9 in

Cape May County

Woodbine — 1.0 in

Ocean City — 0.5 in

Cumberland County

Vineland — 1.5 in

Millville — 1.5 in

Gloucester County

Pitman — 3.5 in

Monroe — 3.0 in

Mantua — 2.5 in

Mercer County

Woodsville — 4.6 in

Trenton Mercer Airport — 4.4 in

Hamilton Square — 4.3 in

Ewing — 4.1 in

Pennington — 4.0 in

Yardville — 3.8 in

Hamilton — 3.8 in

Princeton — 3.4 in

Salem County

Pilesgrove — 2.5 in

Woodstown — 1.2 in

How much snow fell in Delaware?

Kent County

Clayton — 1.5 in

Smyrna — 1.5 in

West Dover — 0.9 in

Clayton — 0.8 in

Dover — 0.7 in

Magnolia — 0.6 in

New Castle County

Winterthur — 3.3 in

Hockessin — 2.5 in

Monroe Park — 2.1 in

Newark — 1.6 in

Stockton — 1.5 in

New Castle County Airport — 1.4 in

Sussex County

Lewes — 0.7 in

Belltown — 0.5 in

Seaford — 0.5 in

Nassau — 0.4 in

Bridgeville — 0.2 in

Delmar — 0.1 in