Hurricane Dorian: Slow-moving Category 4 storm pounds Bahamas

One local man is getting a firsthand look at the devastation his relatives in the Bahamas are facing. In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian kept pounding at the northern Bahamas early Monday, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded left wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake.

Remy Duncombe says he’s been busy working the phones with relatives in the Bahamas, scrambling for safety and to salvage whatever they can as the monster Hurricane Dorian looms overhead.

“We’re getting—sorry getting a little bit emotional—but we’re getting like a lot of videos from family. People just talking saying help us, people screaming and the storm is just like moving really slow," Duncombe told FOX 29.

Duncombe sent FOX 29 video that he says comes from stranded family members doing everything possible to literally stay above water.

“With social media, it’s almost like a gift and a course you know what I mean because you are getting all the images, you’re seeing that people are okay, but you’re also seeing the catastrophe and devastation," he explained.

Duncombe was just planning to visit the Bahamas days before the hurricane hit and is feverishly keeping track of who he has heard from and who is yet to make contact.

First responders have been forced to take cover and remain there until conditions improve to perform rescues and survey the aftermath.

“Literally the eye right now is on the island of Grand Bahama. It’s just rough just thinking about it," Duncombe said.