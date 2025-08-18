Hurricane Erin impact to Jersey Shore prompts beach, bridge closures

The Brief The Jersey Shore is already feeling the effects of Hurricane Erin. Wildwood Beach Patrol closed beaches to swimmers due to high surf and heavy winds. Townsend’s Inlet Bridge was closed to traffic because of heavy surf.



Hurricane Erin is still hundreds of miles out to sea, but it’s already causing problems down the shore.

What we know:

It is certainly not the news beach-goers down the shore wanted to hear, especially during the last weeks of August.

"If you take a look at this ocean. On a normal day we have rip currents that are very dangerous. You add 40 mile an hour winds and high surf, it’s not an acceptable risk for people to be in the water" said Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Steve Stocks.

A high tide and heavy wind gusts brought on by Erin was enough for him to order Wildwood’s beaches closed to swimmers on Monday.

Lifeguards spent the day directing bathers not to go into the water.

Wildwood officials will reassess the beaches Tuesday morning but expect the swimming closures to continue for a couple of days.

"The water comes up over the hilll and ponds on the back beach and makes it kind of a mess. You see the umbrella stands and other equipment. We move as much as we can", Stocks added.

In North Wildwood, red "Dangerous Rip Currents" flags were slapping in the gusty winds at the entrance to many of the beaches that are notorious for erosion.

The corner of 2nd Avenue and JFK Boulevard has become a recent tourist attraction for storm watchers.

Hurricane Erin is also causing problems on the roads.

Townsends Inlet Bridge that connects Avalon and Sea Isle is still shut down to traffic because of heavy waves crashing over the roadway.

What they're saying:

"It’s exciting. It’s scary. The waves are crashing up against the wall" said Susan Dever of North Wildwood.



Although officials expect storm surge will be a concern for all shore points over the next few days the big waves certainly had local surfers giddy with excitement.

"It’s good. It’s gnarly. It’s about 4 to 6 feet right now, maybe 3-4. It’s going to be better on Thursday but I don’t know if it’s going to be surfable" said surfer Austin Griffin of North Wildwood.