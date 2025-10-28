Hurricane Melissa: Philly residents anxiously wait to communicate with loved ones

The Brief Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica as a Category 5 storm, causing widespread damage. Many families in Philadelphia are anxiously awaiting news from loved ones in Jamaica. Relief efforts are underway, but communication remains difficult due to downed phone lines.



Hurricane Melissa has left a trail of devastation in Jamaica, with residents and their families abroad anxiously seeking contact and information.

Hurricane devastation in Jamaica

What we know:

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 storm, bringing violent 185 mph winds, heavy rains, and catastrophic flooding.

The storm is one of the most powerful ever recorded in the region, causing significant damage and disrupting communication lines.

Many families in Philadelphia, like Asia Joyner's, are desperately seeking news from their loved ones in Jamaica.

Joyner lost contact with her in-laws when the phone lines went down on Sunday. "For me it’s been really tough because I’m very close to them," said Joyner. "My kids are close to their grandparents. So not knowing and losing that contact from them has been very hard."

Local perspective:

Deon Auld, who received a call from his sister in Manchester, Jamaica, shared his concerns about the storm's impact. The owners of the Quality Taste Jamaican Restaurant in West Philadelphia are planning to travel to Jamaica to assist their family in recovering from the storm's aftermath.

"We are just praying the damage is minimum, hopeful but we all know it’s not going to be minimum damage," said Tanika Auld.

Communication challenges

What they're saying:

Vincent Heath, another Philadelphia resident with family in Jamaica, expressed his anxiety over the lack of communication. "There is a certain form of anxiety. Am I going to hear some bad news? Or will I see another smile again?" said Heath.

The storm's impact has left many families in the dark, relying on news reports and hoping for the best. "There’s a lot of people here in Philly that has family in Jamaica are terrified and don’t know what’s going on," said Joyner.

What we don't know:

The full extent of the damage in Jamaica is still unclear, as communication lines remain down.

It is also uncertain how long it will take for power and phone services to be restored.

The Jamaican government has established a website for information on how to donate.

A list of has been established for specific needs for Jamaica’s recovery.