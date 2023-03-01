Weather Authority: Mild overnight temps amid brief morning showers set up pleasant Thursday

It’s been a beautiful day with a taste of spring on the way as sunny skies reached the Delaware Valley and temperatures rising into the 50s.

After brief early morning showers, Thursday should be even nicer, as highs will reach the mid-60s, under mostly sunny skies.

The next round of inconvenient weather comes Friday afternoon, when both the Delaware and Lehigh valleys will see rain, mixed with some sleet or snow. Again, as with systems of the last few weeks, south and east will see rain and areas north and west will see more of a mix before it changes over to rain for everyone.

Friday night, some areas will see drenching rain, so a heads-up for those with plans Friday night.

That rain will come to an end Saturday morning, setting up a pleasant and mild early March weekend.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app for alerts in your area

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers late. Low: 42

THURSDAY: Like Spring. High: 65, Low: 37

FRIDAY: Rainy mix N&W. High: 45, Low: 42

SATURDAY: Breezy, milder. High: 55, Low: 38

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 52, Low: 36

MONDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 56, Low: 41

TUESDAY: Shower chance. High: 58, Low: 33