NWS confirms tornado occurred south of Harrington, Delaware Thursday

The National Weather Service's Mount Holly office says they are planning to survey damage in parts of Delaware after severe storms Thursday prompted multiple tornado warnings.

NWS officials revealed that they would be sending a team to survey damage in Harrington, Milford, and Slaughter Beach. On Friday afternoon, officials confirmed a tornado did occur south of Harrington in Delaware on Thursday, but the rating and other details are still being worked out.

The survey is still ongoing and the crew is heading to investigate the other areas of possible tornado damage.

Strong winds ripped off a family's roof in Milford and a pile of debris from homes was scattered in a nearby yard.

"A team from our office is planning a storm damage survey this afternoon for the areas of damage near Harrington, Milford, and Slaughter Beach in Delaware. We will post the summary from these areas later on this evening," that National Weather Service's Mount Holly office wrote on Twitter.

Tornado warnings were in effect for parts of Kent and Sussex county from about 5 p.m. Thursday through 5:30 p.m.

Warnings were also issued during the course of the afternoon in parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The National Weather Service says they will be posting a summary of the damage in those areas Friday evening.

