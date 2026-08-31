Philadelphia area faces stormy weather and heat wave through Thursday

The Brief The region will see steamy, stormy weather for the next three days, according to FOX 29 Meteorologist Kathy Orr. Severe storms with damaging winds and hail are possible, with a severe weather threat level of 2 out of 5 expected on Tuesday evening. The weather is expected to improve for the holiday weekend, with sun, highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.



Residents across the Philadelphia area can expect steamy conditions and the possibility of severe storms through Wednesday, with a welcome change forecast for the upcoming holiday weekend, according to FOX 29 Meteorologist Kathy Orr.

Steamy, stormy weather moves through region

Monday saw cloudy skies and spotty showers, with Philadelphia reaching a high of 82 degrees and Wilmington at 85 degrees. Overnight lows are expected to be in the 60s and lower 70s, making it unseasonably warm and muggy, even into the morning hours.

High heat is expected on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching 90 degrees in most locations where the average high is typically 84 degrees for this time of year, according to Orr.

A severe weather threat is forecast for Tuesday evening, with a threat level of 2 out of 5, bringing risks of damaging winds and large hail, moderate flooding, and a low but present tornado risk.

"There'll be a high risk of seeing some damaging winds, also some large hail. That flood risk will be at least moderate, and their tornado threat will be low, but there still will be a threat across the region," said Orr.

Residents are advised to be weather-aware on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend

By Thursday, the warm front is expected to move through the area, leading to clearing skies and improved conditions for the holiday weekend.

For Labor Day temperatures are expected to be good with highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s, and lots of sunshine.

Timeline:

Tuesday, September 1: Highs hitting 90, severe storms likely in the evening.

Wednesday: Morning storms possible, mostly cloudy with showers possible in the afternoon.

Thursday: Continuing risk of storms, seeing the arrival of a front.

Friday through Monday: Sunny and warm conditions for the holiday weekend.

After Labor Day: Temperatures in the 80s, continuing into September.

What we don't know:

It is not clear exactly when or where the most severe storms will hit, and which areas will experience the highest impacts.

The forecast could change depending on how the front develops and moves through the region.