Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 AM EST until WED 3:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
7
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 2:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Lebanon County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Mercer County

Philadelphia snow forecast: Winter storm alerts with snow on the way Monday night

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:15AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philadelphia snow forecast: Winter storm on the way Monday night

A potential snowstorm is expected to hit the Delaware Valley Monday night, with projected snowfalls ranging from 6 to 10 inches in the Poconos, and 1 to 2 inches in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - Another snowstorm is headed our way in less than 12 hours, but its impact on the Delaware Valley is still changing.

Rain to Snow

One thing that is for certain is that the storm will start out as rain around 6 p.m. Monday night, and continue to get heavier overnight.

The rain will then turn to a wintry mis and wet snow Tuesday morning in northern Pennsylvania as the potential snow line slowly moves south.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the I-95 Corridor is still a "wild card" with a brief snowfall expected to start around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The storm is expected to be over for the entire Delaware Valley by noon Tuesday.

Projected Snow Totals

Current snow projections show 1 to 2 inches of snow for the Philadelphia area. However, snow totals could be more or less, or turn to just slush, depending on how the cold air travels.

The Poconos are now expected to see 6 to 10 inches of snow, with 4 to 6 in the Lehigh Valley, and 2 to 4 for the northwest suburbs and Berks County.

Winter Weather Alerts

Winter Storm warnings have already been issued for northern parts of Pennsylvania beginning at 11 p.m. Monday.

In southern Pennsylvania counties, along with parts of New Jersey, winter weather watches and advisories have also been issued.

New Jersey and Delaware beaches, and inland along the Delaware River are also under a Coastal Flood Watch due to heavy rain and damaging winds that could last through Wednesday.