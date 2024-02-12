Philadelphia snow forecast: Winter storm alerts with snow on the way Monday night

Another snowstorm is headed our way in less than 12 hours, but its impact on the Delaware Valley is still changing.

Rain to Snow

One thing that is for certain is that the storm will start out as rain around 6 p.m. Monday night, and continue to get heavier overnight.

The rain will then turn to a wintry mis and wet snow Tuesday morning in northern Pennsylvania as the potential snow line slowly moves south.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the I-95 Corridor is still a "wild card" with a brief snowfall expected to start around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The storm is expected to be over for the entire Delaware Valley by noon Tuesday.

Projected Snow Totals

Current snow projections show 1 to 2 inches of snow for the Philadelphia area. However, snow totals could be more or less, or turn to just slush, depending on how the cold air travels.

The Poconos are now expected to see 6 to 10 inches of snow, with 4 to 6 in the Lehigh Valley, and 2 to 4 for the northwest suburbs and Berks County.

Winter Weather Alerts

Winter Storm warnings have already been issued for northern parts of Pennsylvania beginning at 11 p.m. Monday.

In southern Pennsylvania counties, along with parts of New Jersey, winter weather watches and advisories have also been issued.

New Jersey and Delaware beaches, and inland along the Delaware River are also under a Coastal Flood Watch due to heavy rain and damaging winds that could last through Wednesday.