Philadelphia weather: First 90-degree day expected Thursday

The Brief The Philadelphia area is expected to experience its first 90-degree day of the year on Thursday. Humidity mixed with the summer heat will make for a muggy day. A cooldown is coming this weekend.



It's time to pump up the AC and turn on the fans, because the summer heat is already here!

What we know:

Temperatures are expected to climb to a high of 90 degrees on Thursday for the first time this year.

That heat will be mixed with some humidity to create a pretty muggy day.

And although we're still a couple of weeks away from the official start of summer, this isn't the earliest our area has hit 90 degrees!

In 1929, Philadelphia reached 90 degrees by April 7! The latest date to hit 90 degrees was July 14, 1972.

The average date is usually around May 28.

What's next:

The 90-degree heat won't last long this week.

A rainy weekend will bring a cooldown to the air with temperatures dropping to 74 degrees by Sunday.