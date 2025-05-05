Philadelphia weather: More rain on the way all week ahead of Mother's Day weekend

The Brief Scattered showers are expected all week with temperatures in the 70s. The sun will shine for Mother's Day weekend.



Keep the umbrellas ready, because this week's forecast is full of wet weather. However, the sun will be back just in time for Mother's Day!

What we know:

Monday kicked off with a foggy morning, which is expected to turn into scattered storms throughout the day and overnight.

More of the same for the rest of the work week with showers on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

By the numbers:

Temperatures will remain mild throughout the week, mostly staying in the 70s with a high of 77 on Tuesday.

What's next:

Mother's Day will bring the first sight of sun this week!

Both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny and beautiful with temperatures in the 70s.