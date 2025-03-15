Philadelphia weather: Possible severe weather Sunday evening as front pushes through

The Brief While much of Sunday will be precipitation free, rain moves in for the late afternoon and evening. The risk of possible severe weather does exist for some, as well as the possibility of an isolated tornado.



Sunday will be a dry day, though windy, so the luck of the Irish shines on the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day parade. But, later in the day, rain and some thunderstorms will move into the region.

What we know:

A cold front is making its way to the Philadelphia area. It’s the same system that has brought devastation to the Midwest and the South, resulting sadly in deaths, due to tornadoes.

While we won’t see the same devastating impacts, some severe weather is possible and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Sunday:

Most of Sunday will be dry, but very windy. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s, but with the strong wind gusts, it will feel cooler.

If you’re heading to the parade, the winds will be very strong, so dress appropriately for that.

Stormy weather:

Storms will begin to move into the region by late afternoon, approaching from the west.

The storms will continue to push west to east, and the main threat will likely be damaging wind gusts. The rain will take its time pulling offshore, lingering into early Monday morning.

What's next:

Monday morning will likely see some leftover rain showers and windy conditions, before skies clear out for Monday night. Temps will likely only reach the middle 50s.

Most of the week will see pleasant conditions, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and sunny skies.

Thursday will be the next rain chance, ahead of a steep drop in temps for Friday, as another front moves in, bringing blustery conditions and temperatures only in the mid-40s.

What you can do:

