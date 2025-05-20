Thousands of chicks up for adoption after being abandoned in truck in Delaware

article

The Brief Thousands of baby birds were found unattended inside a truck at a post office in Delaware last week. A local shelter was able to rescue thousands of them, but thousands more were found dead. The chicks are now up for adoption.



It was a rough and terrifying start for these baby birds, but now they are hoping to find a safe and happy forever home.

What we know:

A truckload of baby birds was left unattended at a Delaware post office for days after leaving Freedom Ranch Hatchery in Pennsylvania, according to Delaware Online, who says the birds were on their way to destinations across the country.

As many as 10,000 baby birds were reportedly on the truck at the time, including quail, geese and mostly chicks.

First State Animal Center and SPCA say they were able to rescue upwards of 5,000 birds, but at least 4,000 were found dead on arrival after being left in the heat without food or water for three days.

The chicks were put up for adoption last week, but the shelter says only a few hundred have been picked up so far.

What you can do:

First State Animal Center and SPCA continues to ask for donations to help care for the overwhelming number of baby birds.

If you want to adopt any of the chicks, contact the shelter.

What's next:

The United States Postal Service is reportedly investigating the incident.