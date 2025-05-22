Officer shot during fight outside Overbook High School to be released from hospital

The Brief A Philadelphia police officer who was shot during a fight near Overbrook High School is being released from the hospital. The unidentified officer was on the police force for a little more than a year when he was shot by a ricocheted bullet. Dechan Seay, 30, has been charged with a number of crimes.



What's New:

The backstory:

It was around dismissal time on May 7 when authorities said numerous fights broke out on the 1900 block of North 59th Street near Overbrook High School.

During the fights, investigators say 30-year-old Dachan Seay arrived armed with a Ruger 57 semiautomatic pistol and fired the weapon into the ground.

The bullet ricocheted off the ground and struck the officer in the stomach underneath his bullet-proof vest.

The officer was rushed to a Penn Presbyterian Hospital where doctors performed emergency surgery.

"He suffered a significant wound, but through the amazing work of our doctors and nurses at Penn, he is on a road to recovery," said Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Seay was arrested at the scene of the shooting and has been charged with several crimes, including aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

What's next:

Dachan Seay is due in court for a preliminary hearing next Tuesday.