OY/YO sculpture outside Center City Jewish history museum moved for refurbishment

What we know:

The bright yellow OY/YO sculpture that has famously sat outside the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Center City was moved on Thursday.

Museum officials say its removal from the corner of 5th and Market streets is not a reaction to the attack on two Israeli staffers outside DC’s Capital Jewish Museum.

The museum told FOX 29 that moving the sculpture for refurbishment was planned to happen as construction continues along Market Street through Old City.

"OY/YO will be back soon in great shape," a museum worker told FOX 29 News.

What we don't know:

It is not known at this time when the OY/YO statue will be back in its place on the corner of 5th and Market streets.