Dump truck crashes into house in Woodbury Heights, causing major collapse: officials

article

The Brief A dump truck plowed into a home in Woodbury Heights Tuesday afternoon. Officials say crews are working to free the conscious driver of the truck who was trapped in the incident. This is a developing story.



Crews are at a scene in Woodbury where a truck crashed into a home.

What we know:

Authorities were called to the scene on the 600 block of Stratford Avenue at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

SKYFOX was live over the scene which showed the home in a totally collapsed state.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Early reports from officials say the driver of the truck is conscious, but still trapped.

Reports say the truck crashed into the basement of the home.

Crews are at the scene assisting.

What we don't know:

Injuries to the driver or possible occupants of the home are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates.