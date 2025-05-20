Philadelphia weather: Rain, wind, below normal temps impact region ahead of holiday weekend

The Brief We are watching for rain to move into the area Wednesday and again Thursday. The good news is the severe weather impacting the Midwest will not be a threat for us. Temperatures over the next few days will dip well below normal, staying in the mid-50s.



Rain is making its way to the region and, with that, over the next several days, temperatures will fall below normal, making it feel almost like mid-April instead of mid-May.

What we know:

Temperatures overnight will dip into the low to mid 50s tonight as rain approaches.

By Wednesday morning, as kids are heading off to school and impacting the morning rush, the rain will move in and become heavy, at times.

High temperatures will remain in the mid-50s throughout Wednesday and Thursday. Additionally, winds will pick up by late Wednesday afternoon, enhancing that chilly feeling.

Thursday should see more rain, tapering off into showers by Thursday night.

Memorial Day weekend:

Friday should see cloudy skies, though temperatures rise into the mid-60s.

Memorial Day weekend looks to be fairly nice, with temps in the upper-60s by Saturday and stretching into the low 70s by Sunday and Monday, under partly cloudy skies.