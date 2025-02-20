Philadelphia weather: Snow showers possible as temperatures stay below freezing

The Brief More bitter cold temperatures on Thursday with highs in the 20s. Possible snow showers could arrive by lunchtime, and leave behind a coating. Warmer temperatures are on the way, starting this weekend!



Spring may only be a month away, but it sure doesn't feel like it!

What we know:

Thursday is going to be another bitter cold day with temperatures reaching a high of just 29 degrees.

Along with those freezing temperatures comes the possibility of some snow showers across the Philadelphia area.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says snow could start falling around lunchtime, and leave behind a coating for some parts of the region.

What's next:

More freezing temperatures are on the way for most of the day on Friday, but some relief is coming!

The weekend will see highs in the 40s, then continue to increase into the 50s by next week!