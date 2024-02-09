Philadelphia weather: Storm watches posted ahead of potential snowstorm Tuesday

A potential snowstorm could have some folks cuddling and watching snow fall by Valentine’s Day. Or, just shoveling snow.

Temperature changes are on the way, though the region will still enjoy above average temps through Sunday.

Your Super Bowl plans – for parties or just getting out for a walk – are safe.

Monday is the transition day, as highs will only reach into the upper 40s with showers all day.

The rain will continue overnight into Tuesday. Lows will drop to the upper 30s.

As dawn approaches Tuesday we should see the gamut, as a rain snow mix will set up. Snow is likely to fall in the Poconos, while Philadelphia's north and west suburbs could also see some snow fall. A light wintry mix could set up over Philadelphia and the I-95 corridor.

Winter Storm Watches have been posted for the Poconos, as well as Berks, upper Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties.

Highs should only reach the lower 40s.

Some models bring a genuine amount of snow to the region for Tuesday, but it’s a few days off. Consensus so far is the Poconos could see upwards of eight inches, while Allentown, Reading and upper Bucks County could see upwards of three inches.

Forecasters do not believe the I-95 corridor will see much in the way of accumulating snow. Most of South Jersey will see mainly rain.

In addition, a Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for moderate flooding along most of the Jersey beaches, and minor flooding along the Delaware beaches and inland along the Delaware River.

Compounding the precipitation and flood concerns, winds will pick up and be strong early Tuesday. Damaging wind gusts up to 30 to 40 mph are likely across the region throughout the day.

The rest of the week will see temps drop and by the end of next week will see temperatures struggle to make it out of the 30s, so a more below average scenario is potentially setting up. Conditions should be partly cloudy.