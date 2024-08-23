Plenty of sun, warmer temps end the week after pleasant preview of fall

A dry, and sunny end to your week is in the forecast and temperatures will be warmer after our pleasant preview of fall!

Friday’s high temperatures will climb back into the 80s as we kick off a stretch of sun!

Saturday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine. Come Sunday, the humidity returns with highs of around 88 degrees.

Our next chance of showers comes Monday, when highs will still be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

The humidity is here to stay through the middle of next week, with Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday all expected to be on the hotter side.