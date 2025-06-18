Philly weather: Dangerous heat prompts advisories for Wednesday, Thursday
PHILADELPHIA - The weekend chill is officially gone as the Philadelphia area prepares for some hot and humid days ahead.
What we know:
A heat advisory has been issued along the I-95 corridor for both Wednesday and Thursday.
The heat index is expected to reach 99 degrees, despite highs of 88 on Wednesday and 92 on Thursday.
Pop-up thunderstorms are also expected for both days, bringing heavy rain, strong wind gusts and potentially lots of lightning.
What you can do:
Be sure to prepare for the dangerous heat by staying hydrated, checking on the elderly and pets, taking breaks in air conditioning when possible.
What's next:
Stormy days will turn to sunshine by Friday, the first official day of summer, as temperatures continue to rise to 99 degrees by next week.
