Philly weather: Dangerous heat prompts advisories for Wednesday, Thursday

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 18, 2025 8:24am EDT
Philadelphia
Weather Authority: Wednesday morning forecast

Hot and humid Wednesday with temperatures nearing 90 degrees.

The Brief

    • Heat advisories have been issued for the Philadelphia area this week.
    • The heat index is expected to reach 99 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.
    • Pop-up storms will also bring humidity to the area.

PHILADELPHIA - The weekend chill is officially gone as the Philadelphia area prepares for some hot and humid days ahead.

What we know:

A heat advisory has been issued along the I-95 corridor for both Wednesday and Thursday.

The heat index is expected to reach 99 degrees, despite highs of 88 on Wednesday and 92 on Thursday.

Pop-up thunderstorms are also expected for both days, bringing heavy rain, strong wind gusts and potentially lots of lightning.

What you can do:

Be sure to prepare for the dangerous heat by staying hydrated, checking on the elderly and pets, taking breaks in air conditioning when possible.

What's next:

Stormy days will turn to sunshine by Friday, the first official day of summer, as temperatures continue to rise to 99 degrees by next week.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the FOX 29 Weather Team.

