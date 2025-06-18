Philly weather: Dangerous heat prompts advisories for Wednesday, Thursday

The Brief Heat advisories have been issued for the Philadelphia area this week. The heat index is expected to reach 99 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. Pop-up storms will also bring humidity to the area.



The weekend chill is officially gone as the Philadelphia area prepares for some hot and humid days ahead.

What we know:

A heat advisory has been issued along the I-95 corridor for both Wednesday and Thursday.

The heat index is expected to reach 99 degrees, despite highs of 88 on Wednesday and 92 on Thursday.

Pop-up thunderstorms are also expected for both days, bringing heavy rain, strong wind gusts and potentially lots of lightning.

What you can do:

Be sure to prepare for the dangerous heat by staying hydrated, checking on the elderly and pets, taking breaks in air conditioning when possible.

What's next:

Stormy days will turn to sunshine by Friday, the first official day of summer, as temperatures continue to rise to 99 degrees by next week.