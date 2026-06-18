Pop-up thunderstorms and 90 degree temps expected in Philadelphia region Thursday

The Brief Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s Thursday with increased humidity. A cold front will prevent a heat wave and bring pop-up thunderstorms. Father’s Day weekend is forecasted to be pleasant after Thursday’s storms.



Warmer and more humid weather is moving in with temperatures expected to reach the 90s, but a cold front will bring relief and prevent a heat wave.

Timeline:

Scattered showers moved through the area this morning, with thunderstorms developing along the Pennsylvania and Maryland border and heading eastward. Some showers may reach Lancaster County, Wilmington, Delaware, and down the shore.

Later today, a few pop-up storms are possible. They’ll likely be few and far between, but if you get one, it could be strong to severe.

Thursday started with temps in the upper 60s and 70s, but those emperatures are expected to climb higher, into the low 90s, with southerly winds.

The instability in the air is contributing to the chance for storms.

What's next:

The cold front moving through will prevent a prolonged heat wave, keeping temperatures in check for the coming days.

A fine Father’s Day weekend is expected after today’s storms move out, offering a break from the heat and humidity.

Residents are advised to stay weather-aware Thursday, especially if storms develop in their area.