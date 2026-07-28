Operation Guardian Angel: 8 arrested in Mercer County child exploitation probe

The Brief Eight people were arrested after a months-long child exploitation investigation in Mercer County. Operation Guardian Angel targeted online predators ahead of the FIFA World Cup surge in New Jersey. Prosecutors urge the public to report suspected online child exploitation.



Eight people are facing charges after a months-long investigation into online child exploitation led by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

What we know:

Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey said the investigation began in March 2026 as law enforcement anticipated increased travel and visitors to New Jersey for the FIFA World Cup. The operation focused on people using social media to exploit and prey on children.

Through advanced cyber investigative techniques, the ICAC Task Force identified and arrested eight individuals accused of using online platforms to engage in unlawful communications and activities involving minors.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

Jose Adolfo Samayoa Ortiz, 51, of Plainfield, N.J.

Kenneth Davis, 66, of East Haven, Conn.

Erik Gerstenacker, 36, of Hamilton, N.J.

Joseph Nicosia, 72, of Philadelphia, Pa.

Connor O’Leary, 30, of Moorestown, N.J.

Brandon Lambert, 40, of Temple, Pa.

Joseph Nesci, 55, of Hasbrouck Heights, N.J.

Richard Dickenson, 48, of Philadelphia, Pa.

Sentences for second-degree crimes can range from five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000. Third-degree crimes carry three to five years and a fine of up to $15,000, while fourth-degree crimes can mean up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the specific online platforms used, the ages of the alleged victims or the circumstances of each arrest.