Roughly 16,000 residents without power as severe storms sock New Jersey

Thousands of utility customers in New Jersey are without power as severe thunderstorms move through the state, knocking down trees and utility lines.

The storms containing heavy rains, hail, lightning and strong winds reached the state around noon Thursday and were expected to remain in the region until dusk.

Drivers were being urged to use caution as the storms could make travel difficult at times and also cause minor to moderate flooding in some areas.

Roughly 16,000 utility customers were without electrical service Thursday afternoon, though most were expected to have their service restored by Thursday night at the latest.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy/wind. High: 52 Low: 36

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 55 Low: 39

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 64 Low: 54

The Associated Press contributed to this report.