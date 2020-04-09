Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watch issued for parts of Pa., Del., and N.J.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Warnings have been issued for portions of the region, predominately forecasted to impact certain parts of Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia area is currently under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, which stressed out to several of the more western counties in the region.

Parts of South Jersey through to the shore and Delaware remain under the Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

The forecast for the weekend signals a consistent pattern of calm weather to follow after Thursday's rain and thunderstorms.

A wind advisory from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. is expected to bring wind speeds 40mph-50mph gusts. Morning clouds will thicken as light rain arrives ahad of a cold front during the afternoon.

Mid-day thunderstorms will impact most of the area but fortunately the storms are expected to clear by dinner time.

Winterlike conditions will arrive Friday with wind gusts in the city reaching the mid 40s. Calm, sunny conditions are in store for the weekend.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy/wind. High: 52 Low: 36

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 55 Low: 39

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 64 Low: 54

