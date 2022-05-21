Saturday Scorcher: Heat advisory ahead of record-breaking temperatures

It's starting to feel like summer this weekend!

Temperatures are set to soar Saturday with a record-breaking 96 degrees. Heat and humidity will make that warm weather feel even warmer at 100 degrees.

A heat advisory will go into effect at 11 a.m. and last until 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Sunday keeps the warm weather going with a high of 93 and a chance of showers before temperatures dip down in the 70s again next week.

SATURDAY: Record heat. High: 96

SUNDAY: Hot, then stormy. High: 93, Low: 64

MONDAY: More clouds. High: 74, Low: 64

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 71, Low: 59

WEDNESDAY: PM chance of showers. High: 72, Low: 54

THURSDAY: Cloudy, chance of showers: 77, Low: 63

FRIDAY: Shower, storm. High: 81, Low: 68