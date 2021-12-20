Weather Authority: Seasonable temperatures expected for first day of winter

You won't be putting away the thick winter coat this week.

It's another beautiful, but chilly day on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-40s, which is typical for the first day of winter.

Winter officially starts at 10:59 a.m. on Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday, sunsets will get later each day. Right now, sunrise is at 7:18 AM and sunset is at 4:38 PM.

Wednesday morning, we'll start out with a lot of clouds in the sky. Then, you'll see a sunnier in the afternoon. After a sunny Thursday, Wednesday's forecast repeats on Friday and Saturday: Lots of clouds in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Saturday, which is Christmas, is our "warmest" day of the week. The high is 52, and that's the only day in the 50s in your Weather Authority 7-day forecast. The rest of the week ahead is in the 40s. It's dry all week.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter