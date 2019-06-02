Severe storms bring hail and pouring rain across the Delaware Valley Sunday

Portions of the Delaware Valley saw hail and drenching rain as storms moved across the area Sunday.

West Chester and Phoenixville, in Chester County, were affected as well as Ambler, in Montgomery County. Portions of Northeast Philadelphia and Cherry Hill, New Jersey also saw pea-sized hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for the Delaware Valley Sunday until 10 p.m.

