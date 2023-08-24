Weather Alert: Showers, thunderstorms move in Friday ahead of pleasant weekend

Unsettled weather is the phrase for the next 24 to 36 hours, forecasters say, across the Delaware Valley.

Thursday was cloudy, with scattered showers, ahead of a cold front on the move.

Thursday evening should see a few showers, but nothing heavy.

Overnight, into early Friday morning, thunderstorms will move into the region, but move out by mid-morning.

>>>>>>For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

Friday afternoon will see scattered showers, but, again, nothing heavy.

Temperatures will be below average, hovering near 80 degrees Friday, before heading back closer to average Saturday.

Track the storms as they fire up with the FOX 29 interactive radar.

The weekend looks pleasant and warm.