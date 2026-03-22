Sunny Sunday turns to storms overnight into Monday's commute for Philadelphia area
PHILADELPHIA - Spring is making its presence known in a big way — with dramatic temperature swings, a burst of warmth and a round of storms on the way.
By the numbers:
After a chilly start Sunday morning, temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s around lunchtime. That’s about 20 degrees above average for this time of year, making today feel more like late spring than early spring.
Skies are also improving. Areas that started off cloudy will see increasing sunshine as clouds break apart. It will shape up to be a bright and pleasant afternoon for most of the region.
The Jersey Shore is the only exception, where a sea breeze is keeping temperatures a bit cooler.
What we know:
A cold front currently moving through New York and New England will push into the region Sunday night, bringing showers and thunderstorms after sunset. Storms will intensify overnight with heavy rain, lightning, and thunder.
Wet conditions are likely during the early Monday morning commute, with the storm lingering until around 6 a.m. in Philadelphia as the heaviest rain shifts into South Jersey and Delaware by 8 a.m. Drivers in the Atlantic, Burlington, and Ocean counties should expect a soggy start to the day.
Conditions will improve as the day goes on. However, cooler air follows the front, bringing temperatures back closer to seasonal norms.
What's next:
If today feels like a tease, that’s because it is. This week will feature a classic spring pattern: temperatures swinging up and down every couple of days.
- Warm Sunday in the 70s
- Cooler again after the front on Monday
- Another warm-up midweek
- Then another dip heading toward the end of the week
It’s a back-and-forth pattern that’s typical for late March.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the FOX 29 Weather Team.