Sunny Sunday turns to storms overnight into Monday's commute for Philadelphia area

The Brief Sunshine builds on Sunday with highs in the low–mid 70s—about 20° above average. A cold front brings heavy rain, thunder, and lightning late Sunday night through the early morning commute on Monday. After a cooler Monday, temperatures will swing up and down throughout the week in a classic early spring pattern.



Spring is making its presence known in a big way — with dramatic temperature swings, a burst of warmth and a round of storms on the way.

By the numbers:

After a chilly start Sunday morning, temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s around lunchtime. That’s about 20 degrees above average for this time of year, making today feel more like late spring than early spring.

Skies are also improving. Areas that started off cloudy will see increasing sunshine as clouds break apart. It will shape up to be a bright and pleasant afternoon for most of the region.

The Jersey Shore is the only exception, where a sea breeze is keeping temperatures a bit cooler.

What we know:

A cold front currently moving through New York and New England will push into the region Sunday night, bringing showers and thunderstorms after sunset. Storms will intensify overnight with heavy rain, lightning, and thunder.

Wet conditions are likely during the early Monday morning commute, with the storm lingering until around 6 a.m. in Philadelphia as the heaviest rain shifts into South Jersey and Delaware by 8 a.m. Drivers in the Atlantic, Burlington, and Ocean counties should expect a soggy start to the day.

Conditions will improve as the day goes on. However, cooler air follows the front, bringing temperatures back closer to seasonal norms.

What's next:

If today feels like a tease, that’s because it is. This week will feature a classic spring pattern: temperatures swinging up and down every couple of days.

Warm Sunday in the 70s

Cooler again after the front on Monday

Another warm-up midweek

Then another dip heading toward the end of the week

It’s a back-and-forth pattern that’s typical for late March.