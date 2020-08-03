Tropical storm warnings issued for parts of tri-state area as Isaias approaches

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of the tri-state area as Isaias makes its way northward.

On Monday, tropical storm warnings were issued for coastal counties in New Jersey and Delaware. Later in the morning, warnings were issued in inland counties in New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia.

Isaias was forecast to become a hurricane Monday as it neared landfall in the Carolinas after bands of heavy rain from the tropical storm lashed Florida's east coast.

The warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected within the next 36 hours. Forecasters say there is the potential for winds of 45 to 55 mph with gusts to 75 mph from Tuesday morning into Tuesday evening.

Those winds could down trees and power lines. The storm is packing heavy rain that could begin falling as early as late Monday night and could cause moderate flooding in parts.

Advertisement

The storm could bring as many as 4"-6" of rain, prompting flash flood watches for most of the area.

A storm surge could cause problems until Wednesday morning mainly along the shoreline and in low-lying areas.

Isaias is whipping up the waves and there are strong rip currents.

Moderate beach erosion is expected.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP