Phillies-Yankees game postponed Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Isaias

The Philadelphia Phillies-New York Yankees game scheduled for Tuesday, August 4 at Yankee Stadium has been postponed due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

The game has been rescheduled as the first game of a straight doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, August 5.

The Yankees will be the home team for the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader and the Phillies will be the home team for the second game.

Tropical Storm Isaias is regaining strength and is expected to become a hurricane by Monday night as it bears down on the East Coast.

