Weather Authority: Tuesday to see blustery winds as cool temperatures continue

Precipitation that moved through the area overnight is now heading offshore, setting up a blustery Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. for Carbon, Monroe and Northampton counties due to snow and slippery conditions.

Carbon and Monroe Counties are also under a Wind Advisory from noon until Wednesday morning, where wind gusts could get as high as 50 miles per hour.

The entire Delaware Valley will see high wind gusts Tuesday that will linger into Wednesday.

Temperatures will start in the 30s and rise to the 40s.

Looking ahead, temps will rise to the 50s Thursday and Friday before dropping for a messy Saturday.

Clocks spring forward on Sunday for Daylight Savings, which will be a sunny and mild day.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: AM clouds, blustery. High: 48, Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool. High: 49, Low: 31

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High: 51, Low: 32

FRIDAY: More clouds. High: 50, Low: 31

SATURDAY: Clouds and showers. High: 43, Low: 37

SUNDAY: Sunny and seasonable. High: 50, Low: 32

MONDAY: Showers again. High: 48, Low: 35