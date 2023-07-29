Weather Alert: Delaware Valley dries out as severe weather moves offshore

Storms and heat ruled the day, but now that the severe weather is past, the region will begin to dry out.

Ahead of a strong cold front, severe storms fired up throughout the afternoon, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings for much of the Delaware Valley. As the sun began to set, much of the severe activity has begun to calm down and is pushing off the coast.

On the back end of the cold front, temperatures across the region will cool off, seeing highs Sunday in the low to mid 80s. Monday and Tuesday should also be pleasant.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63

SUNDAY: Less humid. High: 84, Low: 67

MONDAY: Stays nice. High: 83, Low: 66

TUESDAY: Nice start to August. High: 83, Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 83, Low: 66

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 84, Low: 72

FRIDAY: Scattered T-storms. High: 82, Low: 67