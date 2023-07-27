Weather Alert: Severe storms roll into Delaware Valley ahead of hot, stormy Saturday

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Warren County, Warren County

By
Published 
Updated July 28, 2023 6:59PM
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley is experiencing extreme heat as a heatwave envelopes the area into Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued several heat advisories and warnings for the Delaware Valley through Saturday evening as dangerous heat sits over the region.

For Friday night, there is a chance for an isolated pop-up thunderstorm to develop, but the region should expect the heat to continue, with temps dropping into the upper 70s as Saturday morning approaches. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for New Castle County, Salem County and Chester and Delaware counties until 8:45 p.m. The main threat from these storms is damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail.

>> Shade Stations offering vulnerable Philadelphia communities relief from extreme heat

The City of Philadelphia has issued a Heat Health Emergency in effect until Saturday at 8 p.m. This activates the city's emergency heat programs, which include cooling centers, home visits by field teams and enhanced daytime outreach for those in homeless situations. 

>> Philadelphia declares citywide heat emergency as residents struggle to stay cool

The PCA Heatline will be open between 8:30 a.m. and midnight both Friday and Saturday for anyone experiencing issues. The number is 215-765-9040.

Tips to beat the heat 

  • Slow down
  • If using a fan for relief, open the windows
  • Stay in air conditioning when possible
  • Wear lightweight clothing
  • Close curtains and blinds
  • Drink plenty of water
  • Take care of the elderly, small children and pets

Looking ahead, temperatures Saturday should top out in the mid-90s before a cold front approaches, bringing storms that could dump heavy rain, leading to flash flooding, damaging winds and some storms could contain hail.

On the back end of that front, temperatures across the region will cool off, seeing highs Sunday in the low to mid 80s. Monday and Tuesday should also be pleasant.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated storms. Low: 74

SATURDAY: Hot, scattered storms. High: 92, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Less humid. High: 84, Low: 67

MONDAY: Stays nice. High: 83, Low: 66

TUESDAY: Nice start to August. High: 83, Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 83, Low: 66

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 84, Low: 72