Weather Alert: Severe storms roll into Delaware Valley ahead of hot, stormy Saturday

The Delaware Valley is experiencing extreme heat as a heatwave envelopes the area into Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued several heat advisories and warnings for the Delaware Valley through Saturday evening as dangerous heat sits over the region.

For Friday night, there is a chance for an isolated pop-up thunderstorm to develop, but the region should expect the heat to continue, with temps dropping into the upper 70s as Saturday morning approaches. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for New Castle County, Salem County and Chester and Delaware counties until 8:45 p.m. The main threat from these storms is damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail.

The City of Philadelphia has issued a Heat Health Emergency in effect until Saturday at 8 p.m. This activates the city's emergency heat programs, which include cooling centers, home visits by field teams and enhanced daytime outreach for those in homeless situations.

The PCA Heatline will be open between 8:30 a.m. and midnight both Friday and Saturday for anyone experiencing issues. The number is 215-765-9040.

Tips to beat the heat

Slow down

If using a fan for relief, open the windows

Stay in air conditioning when possible

Wear lightweight clothing

Close curtains and blinds

Drink plenty of water

Take care of the elderly, small children and pets

Looking ahead, temperatures Saturday should top out in the mid-90s before a cold front approaches, bringing storms that could dump heavy rain, leading to flash flooding, damaging winds and some storms could contain hail.

On the back end of that front, temperatures across the region will cool off, seeing highs Sunday in the low to mid 80s. Monday and Tuesday should also be pleasant.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated storms. Low: 74

SATURDAY: Hot, scattered storms. High: 92, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Less humid. High: 84, Low: 67

MONDAY: Stays nice. High: 83, Low: 66

TUESDAY: Nice start to August. High: 83, Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 83, Low: 66

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 84, Low: 72