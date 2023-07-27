Philadelphia declares citywide heat emergency as residents struggle to stay cool

It is a struggle to stay cool in the oppressive heat. It can wear people down quickly just spending a small amount of time outdoors.

"It’s a nice day and I’m going to the park," said little Jonathan Samuels, Jr. It is never too hot to play the kids say. But there is no denying this heavy, humid, heat put a haze over the city Thursday making it a little challenging. Many wish for a little relief.

"Maybe a little lower and some breeze so like it’s not really hot," said Jonathan Jr.’s brother. The Samuels family waited until sundown to venture out in Northern Liberties for some fun and food.

"It was hot, but luckily it is cooling down. So we figured we would take the kids out to get them wet. There is a pool around the corner," said the kids dad, Jonathan. They were out walking along 2nd Street. And not too far at the Piazza, others had the same idea about getting the kiddies wet.

Gary Mason has an older kid he as in town visiting.

"Just started a job as a chemist in South Jersey. He graduated from Drexel this May," said Mason. They had a celebratory dinner at a Mexican restaurant in NoLibs but, despite others dining outside, Mason says not them.

"We drove down. It was 98 degrees and we are headed to the beach after leaving Philadelphia," he said.

While restaurants did have some customers, Meghan Jolikko says it is not a typical Thursday at Figo Italian Restaurant, where she works as a server.

"It's so hot. So like a lot of people are sitting inside or staying home. Like, who wants to have pasta in the boiling heat?" she said. Jolikko is trying to stay cool while working the indoor dining and outside patio.

"Just making sure I'm staying hydrated, taking time and having people around me that are so supportive, which is really helpful," she said.

Some tips to try and remain cool in the heat include:

If using a fan for relief, open the windows

Stay in air conditioning when possible

Wear lightweight clothing

Close curtains and blinds

Drink plenty of water

Take care of the elderly, small children and pets

As the National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Warning from Friday through Saturday, the City of Philadelphia issued a Heat Health Emergency Thursday and it remains in effect until Saturday at 8 p.m. The emergency declaration activates the city's emergency heat programs, which include cooling centers, home visits by field teams and enhanced daytime outreach for those in homeless situations. The PCA Heatline will be open between 8:30 a.m. and midnight both Friday and Saturday for anyone experiencing issues. The number is 215-765-9040.

The city coordinates various cooling locations for residents in need to have a cool environment to be in, rather than suffer in a location without adequate cooling. Cooling sites can be libraries, or buses, among others.

COOLING CENTERS:

FREE LIBRARY COOLING CENTERS

All free library locations will be open from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Complete information can be found on the city's website.

In addition, Montgomery County has issued a Code Red for residents, due to the heat, set to end Friday night at 8 p.m. Officials say residents in need of emergency sheltercan call the Your Way Home Call Center at 211. More information can be found on the county website.