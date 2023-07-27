Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
6
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 6:00 AM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Warren County, Warren County

Philadelphia declares citywide heat emergency as residents struggle to stay cool

By
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philly declares heat health emergency as heatwave takes hold

Philadelphia residents struggle to stay cool in oppressive heat as officials declare citywide heat emergency.

PHILADELPHIA - It is a struggle to stay cool in the oppressive heat. It can wear people down quickly just spending a small amount of time outdoors.

"It’s a nice day and I’m going to the park," said little Jonathan Samuels, Jr. It is never too hot to play the kids say. But there is no denying this heavy, humid, heat put a haze over the city Thursday making it a little challenging. Many wish for a little relief.

"Maybe a little lower and some breeze so like it’s not really hot," said Jonathan Jr.’s brother. The Samuels family waited until sundown to venture out in Northern Liberties for some fun and food.

"It was hot, but luckily it is cooling down. So we figured we would take the kids out to get them wet. There is a pool around the corner," said the kids dad, Jonathan. They were out walking along 2nd Street. And not too far at the Piazza, others had the same idea about getting the kiddies wet.

Gary Mason has an older kid he as in town visiting.

"Just started a job as a chemist in South Jersey. He graduated from Drexel this May," said Mason. They had a celebratory dinner at a Mexican restaurant in NoLibs but, despite others dining outside, Mason says not them.

RELATED COVERAGE: Shade Stations offers relief from extreme heat for vulnerable Philadelphia communities

"We drove down. It was 98 degrees and we are headed to the beach after leaving Philadelphia," he said.

While restaurants did have some customers, Meghan Jolikko says it is not a typical Thursday at Figo Italian Restaurant, where she works as a server.

"It's so hot. So like a lot of people are sitting inside or staying home. Like, who wants to have pasta in the boiling heat?" she said. Jolikko is trying to stay cool while working the indoor dining and outside patio.

"Just making sure I'm staying hydrated, taking time and having people around me that are so supportive, which is really helpful," she said.

Some tips to try and remain cool in the heat include:

  • If using a fan for relief, open the windows
  • Stay in air conditioning when possible
  • Wear lightweight clothing
  • Close curtains and blinds
  • Drink plenty of water
  • Take care of the elderly, small children and pets

As the National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Warning from Friday through Saturday, the City of Philadelphia issued a Heat Health Emergency Thursday and it remains in effect until Saturday at 8 p.m. The emergency declaration activates the city's emergency heat programs, which include cooling centers, home visits by field teams and enhanced daytime outreach for those in homeless situations. The PCA Heatline will be open between 8:30 a.m. and midnight both Friday and Saturday for anyone experiencing issues. The number is 215-765-9040.

The city coordinates various cooling locations for residents in need to have a cool environment to be in, rather than suffer in a location without adequate cooling. Cooling sites can be libraries, or buses, among others.

COOLING CENTERS:

FREE LIBRARY COOLING CENTERS

All free library locations will be open from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Cecil B. Moore Library 

2320 Cecil B. Moore Avenue 19121

 Charles Santore Library 

932 S. 7th Street 19147

 Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library 

5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway 19143

 Fumo Family Library 

2437 South Broad Street 19148

 Haverford Library 

5543 Haverford Avenue 19139

 Joseph E. Coleman Northwest Regional Library 

68 W. Chelten Avenue 19144

 Lillian Marrero Library 

601 W. Lehigh Avenue 19133

 Logan Library 

1333 Wagner Avenue 19141

 Lucien E. Blackwell West Philadelphia Regional Library 

125 S. 52nd Street  19139

 Nicetown-Tioga Library 

3720 North Broad Street 19140

 Northeast Regional Library 

2228 Cottman Avenue 19149

 Oak Lane Library 

6614 N. 12th Street 19126

 Widener Library 

2808 W. Lehigh Avenue 19132

 RECREATION CENTER COOLING LOCATIONS

All Parks and Recreation locations will be open to the public 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.

 East Passyunk Community Recreation Center 

1025 Mifflin Street 19148

 Barry 

1800 Johnston Street 19145

 Smith 

2100 South 26th Street 19145

 Christy 

738 South 55th Street 19143

 Sayre 

5835 Spruce Street 19139

 West Mill Creek 

5100 Parrish Street 19139

 8th & Diamond Playground 

800 Diamond Street 19122

 Penrose 

1101 West Susquehanna Avenue 19122

 Dendy

1555 North 10th Street 19122

 MLK 

2101 Cecil B. Moore Avenue 19121

 Mander 

2140 North 33rd Street  19121

 Nelson

2500 North 3rd Street 19133

 Waterloo 

2501 North Howard Street 19133

 Scanlon 

1099 East Venango Street 19134

 Pleasant 

6757 Chew Avenue 19119

 Lonnie Young

1100 East Chelten Avenue 19138

 Stenton Park

4600 North 16th Street 19140

 Francis Myers

5801 Kingsessing Avenue 19143

 McCreesh Playground 

6744 Regent Street 19142

Complete information can be found on the city's website.

In addition, Montgomery County has issued a Code Red for residents, due to the heat, set to end Friday night at 8 p.m. Officials say residents in need of emergency sheltercan call the Your Way Home Call Center at 211. More information can be found on the county website.