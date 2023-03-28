Weather Authority: 2-day stretch of sunshine starts Wednesday ahead of end-of-the-week showers

Temperatures in Philadelphia reached up to 52 on Tuesday with some breaks in the clouds just in time to give us some sunshine before nightfall.

Skies clear as we head into Wednesday with overnight temperatures dropping into the 30s.

A chilly start is expected Wednesday morning, but that won't last long. Forecasters say by noon, temperatures will already be well into in the 50s thanks for a Northerly wind component that's warming things up in the Delaware Valley.

Lots of sunshine will be in store on Wednesday before a front moves in that could bring a few sprinkles and even snowflakes in the northern parts of Pennsylvania.

Meteorologist Kathy Orr says the pollen forecast looks low for Wednesday, but as the week continues, pollen levels increase. Juniper and Maple trees are the culprits of irritated allergies, according to Kathy.

Thursday's temperatures will be noticeably cooler as they drop into the 40s. The sunshine will be sticking around through Friday, though.

Friday will be the best day of the week, according to forecasters, with temperatures in the 60s and partly sunny skies.

The weekend will start off wet as Saturday will see showers and even possible thunderstorms.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 58, Low: 38

THURSDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 49, Low: 33

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 63, Low: 34

SATURDAY: Warm, scattered showers, t-storms. High: 72, Low: 57

SUNDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 53, Low: 35

MONDAY: Turning milder. High: 67, Low: 38

TUESDAY: Stays mild. High: 70, Low: 54