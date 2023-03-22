Weather Authority: 3-day stretch of rain ahead of sunny Sunday to dry things out

A spring-like Wednesday brought temperatures in the 60s with some sunshine, but the clouds rolling in are only a sign of one thing: rain.

Rain is expected ot move in to the area by 9 a.m. Thursday morning with temperatures settling in the lower 50s.

Forecasters say showers will stick around through the noon hour on Thursday before a few rays of sunshine peak through the clouds.

Friday's morning commute will be another wet one. The rain is expected to move throughout The Delaware Valley all afternoon on Friday until the "main rain event" on Saturday, according to Meteorologist Kathy Orr.

The weekend will start off with lots of rain which is not expected to clear until Saturday evening when a front moves in.

A sunny Sunday is in store to the end the three-day stretch of rainy days. Temperatures will reach about 60 on Sunday as we dry things out heading into the next week.

________

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Showers, mild. High: 68, Low: 49

FRIDAY: Showers likely. High: 57, Low: 53

SATURDAY: Stays unsettled. High: 53, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Sunny Sunday. High: 61, Low: 48

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 57, Low: 40

TUESDAY: Rain returns. High: 53, Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 50, Low: 37